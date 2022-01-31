The police have shared an important update regarding prospective candidates who applied to join the force

According to the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, the applicants from the northern region of the country were more compared to those from the southern region

The police boss, Usman Baba mandated his men to ensure that only indigenes of the state are screened as the applicants are to resume at specified police commands from February 1-20

A piece of news that would cheer the hearts of Nigerians, the Nigeria Police Force has announced the commencement of applications for the ongoing 2021 recruitment exercise.

No fewer than 127,491 candidates who applied to join the police will from Tuesday, February 1, storm the various state police command headquarters nationwide for physical screening.

The Punch reports that the applicants consist of 104,403 from the North and 23,088 from the Southern part of the country.

A breakdown of the states with more applicants

It was gathered that;

Abia state has 596 constable applicants Akwa Ibom 3,536 Anambra 314 Bayelsa 759 Cross River 2,704 Delta 976 Ebonyi 463 Edo 1,206 Ekiti 1,417 Enugu 707 Imo 852 Lagos 562 Ogun 1,154 Ondo 2,472 Osun 2,006 Oyo 1,767 and Rivers 1,597

Others are;

Plateau 4,100 Kebbi 3,596 Katsina 7,605 Kano 7,557 Kaduna 7,436 Jigawa 4,951 Benue 6,578 Adamawa 8,206 Bauchi 7,140 Borno 8,693 Federal Capital Territory 4,418 Kogi 4,412 Kwara 2,410 Nasarawa 4,700 Niger 4,672 Sokoto 2,450 Taraba 4,075 Yobe 4,992 Gombe, 4,416 and Zamfara 1,990

Resumption date

A wireless message directed the applicants to resume at specified police commands with effect from February 1-20.

List of items applicants are to come along with

The Force in its official Facebook page directed applicants to appear with their National Identity Number, original and duplicate copies of credentials, certificates of origin, birth certificates or declaration of age, printouts of application and duly completed guarantor’s forms.

It cautioned against corrupt practices and admonished the officers to adhere strictly to the guidelines stipulated in the Police Act and Regulations.

The order from the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, reads:

“You are to ensure that nominated Special Investigation Bureaus are present at the various states and FCT command headquarters designated as centres for the exercise, before, during and after the physical screening."

The police boss also directed his men to ensure that only indigenes of the state are screened, noting that the screening would be conducted on a local government basis.

