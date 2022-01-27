The Nigeria Police Force has stated that its helicopter which was reported to have crashed actually landed safely

Police public relations officer and commissioner of police, Frank Mba made the clarification in a statement

Mba noted that the police air wing has had a strong history of air safety since its establishment in the year 1972

FCT, Abuja - Frank Mba, the spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force has stated that the earlier reports insinuating a helicopter belonging to the police crashed in Bauchi state is false.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, January 27, Mba said the helicopter made a controlled safe landing in the northeast state.

Frank Mba says the police air wing has had a good history since 1972.

Source: Facebook

The statement read:

“The Nigeria Police Helicopter, Bell 429 5NMDA, flying from Abuja to Bauchi on Tuesday, January 26, 2022, was involved in a controlled safe landing at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi.

“The aircraft did not crash as being reported in some sections of the media and none of the occupants sustained any injury whatsoever. All six (6) onboard including the pilot and co-pilot are in good condition.

“Similarly, the aircraft, which was flown by one of the best police pilots, was professionally safe-landed with minor damage on the rear rotor as a result of obstacles at the landing spot. The incident occurred around 7:30 PM (local time).

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has commended the police air-wing for their professionalism in safe-landing the aircraft and averting any serious air-mishap.

“He further noted that the Nigeria Police Air-wing – with a fleet of one fixed-wing aircraft, a citation jet and thirteen (13) helicopters - has got a strong history of air safety since its establishment in the year 1972.”

How reports of police helicopter purported crash went viral

Media reports had earlier revealed a Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by Nigerian Police Force crashed.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau, in a statement issued on the accident.

AIB said it was notified of the crash by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and asked the public to assist it with video clips, pieces of evidence, or information on the accident that can assist it in the investigation of the crash.

