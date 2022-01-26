FG has announced plans to revisit its relevant statutes and code to enforce the operational conditions on all social media platforms

This is so as the information minister, Lai Mohammed disclosed recently that all social media platforms operating in Nigeria would be regulated just like Twitter

The minister hinted further that this new move would be carried out in Nigeria's amended Broadcasting Act and Broadcasting Code

The federal government says it is set to amend its relevant statutes and code to enforce the operational conditions of Twitter in Nigeria on other social media platforms.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed made this disclosure in Cairo at a meeting with his counterpart, Egypt Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Dr Amir Talaat, Daily Nigerian reports.

The meeting was on the sidelines of a bilateral discussion with Africa Export Import Bank, Afreximbank, on how Nigeria can access funding to support its growing creative industry.

Lai Mohammed says the beauty of the engagement with Twitter is immense. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

In his interaction with Talaat, the minister disclosed that Nigeria was amending its National Broadcasting Act and Broadcasting Code to ensure that all online platforms operating in the country must comply with stipulated conditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Mr Mohammed said the decision was borne out of the recent development on suspension of Twitter operations in the country and the agreement reached before the suspension was lifted.

Twitter ban lift: Buhari's minister makes first tweet, reveals what Nigeria will become

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has said that Nigeria is better off with the conditions reportedly met by microblogging site, Twitter.

Keyamo reacting to the lifting of the ban placed on Twitter by the Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday, January 12, congratulated Nigerians.

In his first tweet, the minister said that those who prioritised politics over patriotism can now see that Nigeria is better off with the conditions that have been met by the microblogging company.

Twitter ban: How inconsistent govt policies are affecting Nigerian tech space, IT expert reveals

In related news, Chiedozie Igweonu, a leading Nigerian IT expert, has explained that the positives coming from Twitter outweigh the negatives despite that some users have occasionally used the medium for misinformation and hate speech.

Igweonu made this disclosure in an interview with Legit.ng, with his concern coming amid heightened demands from Nigerians pressing for the removal of the ban on social media giant, Twitter.

It would be recalled that Nigerians woke up on June 5, 2021, to news of Twitter suspension by the federal government after the platform removed President Muhammadu Buhari's tweet.

Source: Legit.ng