The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it will no longer stage its planned protest scheduled to hold nationwide

The labour union had planned to march against the federal government's plan to remove petrol subsidy

Ayuba Wabba, the president of the NLC, said the protest was suspended following the FG's latest decision on the petrol subsidy removal

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its nationwide protest which was scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 27 and Wednesday, February 2.

The Nation reported that the president of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, made the disclosure at a press conference on Tuesday, January 25, in Abuja.

NLC President Ayuba Wabba speaks to the press as union members march to the N/Assembly during a protest against a possible change to the minimum wage system. Photo: Adam Abu-bashal/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that Wabba said the decision to suspend the protest was taken at the NLC's National Executive Council meeting.

He further explained that the planned protest was shelved following the federal government's suspension of the proposal to stop subsidy on petrol.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Wabba added that members of the NLC who had been mobilised would be demobilised following the decision to suspend the protest.

Federal government announces latest decision on petrol subsidy removal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government postponed the planned petrol subsidy removal till further notice, citing “high inflation and economic hardship”.

Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget, national planning, announced this on Monday, January 24, in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the minister made the disclosure at a meeting with the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. Ahmed said at the meeting that the government had to reconsider its decision after the 2022 budget was passed.

Petroleum minister reveals Buhari's position on removal of petrol subsidy

Legit.ng also previously reported that the minister of state for petroleum, Sylva, reacted to reports of President Muhammadu Buhari's plan to remove the subsidy on petrol.

Sylva during this week’s edition of Channels Television’s Newsnight revealed that Buhari is not in support of the removal of subsidy on petrol at this time.

According to him, the complete removal of subsidy is not on the federal government's plate, saying they plan to complete consultations before coming out with a clear policy direction on the matter.

Source: Legit.ng