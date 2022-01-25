President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the planned removal of petroleum products’ subsidy until further notice.

This was disclosed to State House Correspondents on Tuesday by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Minister, the executive will propose 18-month extension to National Assembly for the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) meant to takeoff in February.

Buhari’s assent to the bill was in furtherance to the passage of the Bill by the Senate and the House of Representatives in July 2021.

The PIA is expectedly to grow investors’ confidence in Petroleum Industry and create more employment opportunities for indigenes of the host communities.

Plan to postpone petrol subsidy removal

This development is coming a day after the federal government postponed the planned petrol subsidy removal, citing “high inflation and economic hardship”.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget, national planning, announced this on Monday, January 24, in Abuja.

The minister made the disclosure at a meeting with the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, saying the government had to reconsider its decision after the 2022 budget was passed.

Petroleum minister reveals Buhari's position on removal of petrol subsidy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of state for petroleum, reacted to reports of President Buhari's plan to remove the subsidy on petrol.

Sylva during Channels Television’s Newsnight revealed that Buhari is not in support of the removal of subsidy on petrol at this time.

According to him, the complete removal of subsidy is not on the federal government's plate, saying they plan to complete consultations before coming out with a clear policy direction on the matter.

Source: Legit.ng