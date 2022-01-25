The claim made by a former head of state of Nigeria, General Abdulsalami Abubakar regarding late Chief MKO Abiola's demise has been criticised by the family

In a recent interview, the family claimed Gen Abdulsalami denied late Abiola proper medical care, hence he died

The family who expressed disappointment from the general's assertion disclosed further that such information is no longer relevant as there was no autopsy report to back the claim

The family of late Chief MKO Abiola has tackled a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), over his claims on the death of the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election.

Gen Abdulsalami had in an exclusive interview with Trust TV said Abiola was not killed; that he died after falling ill, contrary to the popular reports that he died after drinking a poisoned tea.

Jamiu, one of the children of Abiola, said the former head of state denied their father proper medical attention, hence his death, Daily Trust reports.

Earlier General Abdulsalami disclosed that Abiola was not poisoned rather he died after a brief illness. Photo credit: The Guardian

Source: Getty Images

Expressing disappointment over the retired military leader’s claims, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“This incident happened over 24 years ago. Gen Abdulsalami is much older. I used to think that age would come with more honesty, but this is obviously not the case here.

“He said that unlike late Gen Sani Abacha he made arrangements for the family of my father to see him. Can anyone first of all ask him why it took almost a month for any family member to see him? Other political prisoners were being released all along but yet a visit was too much to ask for.”

Nigerian ex-president gives new version of how MKO Abiola died

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that for many Nigerians, the general belief is that late Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of the controversial 1999 presidential election, died of food poison while in detention, a former Nigerian president, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has an entirely different version of the whole story.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust seen by PM News, Abubakar denied the widespread allegation that top officials of the then federal government killed Abiola.

According to the former Nigerian leader, the embattled winner of the 1999 election was sick while incarcerated and died after he was rushed to a hospital from prison.

Man finds copy of Qur'an MKO Abiola donated several years ago in his mosque, shares photo, many react

In related news, Nigerians on Facebook had prayed for Abiola after the picture of a copy of the Qur'an donated by him surfaced.

The photo was posted on Facebook on Tuesday, August 3, by one Abdulkarim Abu Harisah, saying he saw a copy of the Holy Book in his neighbourhood mosque.

Abdul Harisah said:

"@MKO Abiola)(rahimahullah)... I saw copy of this Quran in my neighborhood masjid. I have to quickly open it and read some verses so that Abiola may get reward for his services to Islam. May Allah accept his investment and forgive him."

Source: Legit.ng