Late MKO Abiola was not just a rich businessman and politician, he was a generous giver whose impact transcended religious or tribal affiliation

Recently, a Nigerian man named Abdulkarim Abu Harisah found in his local mosque a copy of the Holy Qur'an the philanthropist donated many years ago

Many reacted to the photo by praying for the presumed winner of the annulled 1993 presidential election who died in 1998

Nigerians on Facebook has prayed for the late philanthropist and politician, Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, aka MKO, after the picture of a copy of the Qur'an donated by him surfaced.

The photo was posted on Facebook on Tuesday, August 3, by one Abdulkarim Abu Harisah, saying he saw a copy of the Holy Book in his neighbourhood mosque.

Man Finds Copy of Qur'an MKO Abiola Donated Several Years Ago in His Mosque, Shares Photo, Many React. Photo credit: PIERRE BOUSSEL/AFP via Getty Images, Abdulkarim Abu Harisah via Facebook

Abu Harisah posted:

"@MKO Abiola)(rahimahullah)... I saw copy of this Quran in my neighborhood masjid. I have to quickly open it and read some verses so that Abiola may get reward for his services to Islam. May Allah accept his investment and forgive him."

Nigerians pray for MKO

Reacting to Abu Harisah's post, many Nigerians prayed for the late philanthropist.

Toyyib Fedriyz Idris said:

"WaLloohi, this man try a lot. May ALLOH forgive him his shortcomings."

Adetayo Abdjaami'i Adenuga said:

"Aameen. May Allah reward you also for wishing good for a deceased Muslim. Some people will focus on the errors and start to castigate or even rain curses!"

Auwalu Aminu Hassan said:

"May Allah grant him Jannah."

MKO Abiola: The presumed winner of 1993 presidential election

MKO Abiola who died in 1998 under controversial circumstances won the June 12, 1993, presidential election that was eventually annulled by the former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida.

The election is considered the best in Nigeria's history.

Abiola’s victory was confirmed in 2018 when the Muhammadu Buhari administration awarded him a posthumous Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), an honour reserved for heads of state.

IBB reveals alleged reason why he annulled June 12 1993 election

Meanwhile, about 28 years after he annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, Babangida has revealed the alleged reason behind his action.

In an exclusive interview with Arise TV on Friday, August 6, Babangida, stated that if he had not annulled the election, a violent coup d’etat would have happened.

He said:

“If it materialised, there would’ve been a coup d’etat — which could have been violent. That’s all I can confirm. It didn’t happen thanks to the engineering and the ‘maradonic’ way we handled you guys in society. But that could’ve given room for more instability in the country.”

