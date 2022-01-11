FAAN authorities say it has arrested 90 of its personnel for various criminal activities in Lagos and Abuja airports

A report from FAAN said many were arrested for helping passengers procure fake COVID-19 test results

Other crimes include acting as intermediaries between airlines and passengers, getting yellow cards, among others

Nigeria’s airport authority says that it has apprehended 90 staff in Lagos and Abuja airports for various corrupt practices.

Nairametrics reports that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said they were arrested for getting involved in shady deals as well as aiding passengers with fake COVID-19 test results, giving unauthorised yellow cards for those traveling, cheating travellers under the guise of helping them with their boarding passes and acting as middlemen between passengers and airlines.

FAAN Officials arrested

What FAAN is saying

Henrietta Yakubu, spokesperson for FAAN, in a press release, stated that those arrested are staff of other firms and those of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO).

She said the arrested personnel were also involved in other illegal actions that include unlawful entry, trespass, criminal facilitation, forgery, among other things,

Yakubu said that those arrested were also involved in other illegal activities that include unauthorised entry, public nuisance and crowding up the departure halls, among others.

On a redemption mission?

FAAN is trying to redeem its image and that of its personnel after several reports emerged saying that its staff are involved in other serious crimes like dropping off illegal stuff for passengers.

Also, FAAN officials have been accused of corruption by travellers after they were illegally made to pay certain fees into private accounts.

Several years ago, a viral video by Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan emerged in which the actor accused FAAN officials in Lagos of demanding bribes from one of his relatives before she was allowed to travel.

Stepping up the fight against corrupt airport officials will be hailed by many who see the airports as the first entry points in Nigeria that help foreigners form a perception about the country.

Buhari awards airport worker

Legit.ng reports that history has been kind to the likes of Josephine Ugwu, who recently received a special honour and award from Nigeria's President Buhari for finding lost money at the airport on five occasions and handing it over to the authorities.

Ugwu was recognised and honoured with an ICPC Integrity Award for her unwavering honesty and integrity displayed while doing her job as an ex-cleaner at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The award was given to her by Buhari in 2019 at the opening of the two-day National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

