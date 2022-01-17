One of Nigeria’s top monarchs and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, recently celebrated his 51st year on the throne

A big party was thrown to celebrate the Alaafin of Oyo’s long reign and photos have made the rounds online

The Alaafin of Oyo’s numerous wives were also captured rocking matching outfits as they joined the king in celebration

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, marked his 51st coronation anniversary on January 15, 2022.

The special occasion was celebrated with pomp and fanfare in Oyo state.

Several moments from the grand occasion caused a buzz online including the 83 year old king and his wives arrival at the event.

Alaafin of Oyo and wife at 51st coronation anniversary. Photo: @alaafin_oyo

The Alaafin of Oyo was celebrated by both his young and old queens and they all caused a spectacle with their matching attires.

Oba Adeyemi stood in the middle and he was flanked by some of his older wives as they all cut his 51st anniversary cake. See the photo below:

See more photos of the Alaafin of Oyo with his queens at the ceremony below:

One of the Alaafin's wives showers praises on Oyo king:

Alaafin with royal fathers:

Fans’ reactions

Anonymous0107_:

"Nah this man and Queen Elizabeth suppose marry."

Iamomolhara:

"Don’t know how all these ladies needs are met but who am I ‍♀️."

She_eez_a_tallchic:

"Blessed art thou, amongst women ."

Nedmean:

"All oloris both old and young....ajepe aye o baba."

6keys09:

"God help Nigeria ."

Nice one.

