A petrol filling station along Challenge road in Ibadan is currently on fire.

The petrol station, SAO Oil which occupies a strategic position on the Arisekola Also Way, Challenge entrance into the ancient city of Ibadan also shares close proximity with a popular radio station, Fresh FM Ibadan.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Wale Ameen, reports that the fire is reported to have begun at about 3pm this Tuesday afternoon and has gotten everyone scampering for safety as the thick smoke bellows. The fire also doesn't look like it will subside anytime soon as the outlet's PMS storage is affected and this makes human effort at putting it out meaningless.

The situation also appears to be critical as the petrol station has a gas section which might be affected if the fire isn't snuffed out in time.

Residents of the area say they have reached out to the fire service but there is no presence of them as at the time of filling this report. It is also not clear if any help from the fire service is on the way to the location.

Source: Legit.ng