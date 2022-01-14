Mavin crew member, DJ Big N has taken to social media to urge more youths who have presidential ambitions for 2023 to speak up

The DJ noted that he would love to see the faces of youth aspirants in every political office available

DJ Big N also asked if Yul Edochie and another aspirant, Chukwuka Monye are the only two candidates up against the reigning cabal

2023 is fast approaching and just like a number of Nigerians, Mavin crew member, DJ Big N has taken to social media to ask vital questions.

The DJ noted that all he has been seeing are old people declaring their ambition for the presidential seat.

DJ Big N asks for opinions about Yul Edochie and Chukwuka Monye. Photo credit: @yuledochie/@djbign

Source: Instagram

He added that the youths need to take back the country and he would love to see contest for every political office available.

Big N continued by sharing a photo of actor Yul Edochie and another aspirant Chukwuka Monye as he asked the public for their opinion.

The DJ asked if the two men are the only candidates the youths have to fight against the ruling cabal.

He also urged other youths interested in the office of the president to stop being silent.

"@yuledochie has made his intention known to run for the presidential race. Also @chukwukamonye I bring them before you the public. What are your thoughts? I have a couple of questions but I’ll like to ask your opinion on them. Are these fine gentlemen the only two we can produce to stand against this cabal? And if there are more, where are they?? Why so silent? We can’t win by being amiable."

See the posts below:

Nigerians react

prolificgig1:

"Maybe there will be mass clamp of financially and influential youths."

da.blunt:

"@yuledochie is our candidate ❤️❤️❤️"

phatbayo:

"My bro unfortunately it doesn’t work like that. Firstly we need people to register and join political parties or maybe form one."

she_loves_yuledochie:

"A man of peace ,hardworking, intelligent and a man who has passion for his people .Yul for 2023 #nigeriatotheworld"

sureboiojie:

"The two of them are not yet serious in my opinion because they don’t even have any party that they represent to start with."

