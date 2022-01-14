There was no kidnap of mobile policemen at the Mobile Police Training School in limankara, Gwoza LGA, Borno

This was the submission of the commission of police in the state, Audu Umar, on Friday, January 13

CP Umar also stated that during the said attack, officers in the school over-powered the Boko Haram insurgents who raided the facility

Maiduguri, Borno - The claim that some officers at the Mobile Police Training School in limankara, Gwoza local government area, Borno were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists has been debunked.

The rebuttal was given on Friday, January 13, by Audu Umar, the commissioner for police in the state during his conversation with newsmen in Maiduguri.

The police commissioner denied the viral reports and described it as fake news (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Umar stated that the viral report which claimed an unspecified number of officers were whisked away by the terrorists when they raided the school is fake news, Daily Nigerian reports.

Apart from denying the news, the commissioner noted that no policeman was abducted during the incident, adding that all the 13 officers at the school were safe and in good condition because they succeeded in thwarting the plot of the insurgents.

He even disclosed that the facility did not lose personnel or weapon at the facility and urged the media to always verify before publishing claims.

Tension as Boko Haram kidnaps mobile police officers in Borno

Meanwhile, it was claimed that Boko Haram terrorists had reportedly abducted an unspecified number of mobile policemen at the police mobile training school in Limankara, Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

The insurgent attacked the training school around 8:22 pm on Thursday, January 13.

It was gathered that they attacked with gun trucks and shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping the mobile police instructors. The training school, according to the newspaper, is located twenty-five kilometres from Gwoza town.

Insecurity: Governor Zulum cries out, says Boko Haram controls two LGAs

Earlier, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the governor of Borno state on Wednesday, January 12, said Boko Haram was still occupying two local government areas, Abadam and Guzamala.

The governor disclosed this during an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Army, which paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Maiduguri. The committee chairman, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume led other senators including military officers from the army headquarters.

