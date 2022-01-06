The minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, has said the FG has no plan to sack workers

Ahmed said President Buhari has repeatedly given assurance that no worker would be laid off under his watch

The minister, nevertheless, said the government will encourage people to leave the civil service by giving them incentives

Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget and national planning, has said there is no plan by the federal government to lay off government workers.

The minister, according to The Punch, said this on NTA’s ‘Good Morning Nigeria’ programme on Thursday, January 6.

The minister of finance Zainab Ahmed said there is no plan to lay off federal government workers. Photo credit: Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that she denied claims that the government was planning on sacking workers in order to save funds.

She said President Muhammadu Buhari had said repeatedly that no worker would be sacked.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

People will be encouraged to leave government jobs

Nevertheless, Ahmed said the government would encourage people to leave government jobs by giving them incentives.

She added that the government would reduce overheads by ensuring that government agencies are merged.

Her words:

“Mr President doesn’t want to disengage staff. That is what he has directed from the beginning of his administration. He also directed that we pay salaries. The Federal Government has never failed in paying salaries and he said we must always pay pensions.

“So, he has been consistent in those directives and we have followed those directives to the letter.”

The Nation had earlier reported that there was anxiety on Wednesday, January 5, in the Federal Civil Service following the federal government's alleged unfolding of the plans to reduce the size of the work force.

The report stated that the government was working out an exit package for workers that would be affected.

It was gathered that the move caused disquiet as Labour described the plan to sack workers as a reversal of the much advertised federal government’s employment drive.

Nigerian Army, lawmakers clash over lopsided recruitment exercise

In another report, there was a heated argument between lawmakers of the ninth Senate and some personnel of the Nigerian Army over the conduct of the institution in its recruitment process.

The senators engaged in a verbal way with the Army personnel during its committee meeting on Tuesday, November 30.

The meeting which was an interactive session had in attendance, members of the committee on the Army and the commander for training and doctrine command of the Nigerian Army, Major General S. O Olabanji.

Source: Legit.ng