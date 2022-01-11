Nigerians given permanent residency in Canada increased to over 18,000 in the last three years which an all-time high

Nigerian citizens were the third on the list of countries given the highest number of residency in Canada after India and China

Also, the UK government increased its study visa approvals to Nigerians by over 300 per cent in 2021 alone

Nigerians on the move

Nearly 18, 500 Nigerians were given permanent residency in Canada in the last three years. This represents the third most common country on the list of those who got an Invitation To Apply (ITA).

This is included in the Express Entry annual report for 2020 released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Canadian and UK flags Credit: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

According to a Nairametrics, the report says Nigeria makes up about 6.5 per cent of the total people in the review period which ranked third after India and China. The report also shows that close to 7,000 Nigerians who got the invitation were women while almost 5,000 were men.

UK steps up Study Visa approvals for Nigerians

In a separate report, Nigerians witnessed the largest spike in UK study visa approvals for 2021. It rose by 347 per cent to 36,783 in the same year and 386 per cent in the last two years, data from the UK government confirmed.

According to the report, Nigeria makes the largest intake amongst the first five nationalities including China, India, the United States and Pakistan.

The report also stated that in 2019, 7,860 Nigerians were granted study sponsored study visas in comparison to 8,229 in 2020 and 36,783 by 2021.

