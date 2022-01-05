About 13 million residents in a Chinese city who have been confined to their homes are swapping items for food

According to reports from locals, some are trading their tech gadgets for things such cigarettes and food.

Social media posts are awash with desperate people who need dishwashing liquids trading them for simple items

Residents in the Chinese city of Xi’an have returned back to the primitive era as they have begun to batter their supplies in order to survive a lockdown imposed by COVID-19.

Social media posts show the residents exchanging cigarettes and tech appliances for food and cigarettes.

Chinese Swapping food for items Credit: BBC

Source: Getty Images

Millions affected

A BBC report says that about 13 million residents have been restricted to their homes since December 23.

The stringent measures came as the new year was approaching and ahead of the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing in February.

The city was shut down overnight after three cases of COVID-19 was reported, all of which showed no symptoms.

Government intervention not enough

Social media has been inundated with reports of a shortage of food supplies despite the government saying it has been providing food items to residents.

Some residents reported that their supplies have depleted or that they had not yet gotten any government aids.

Social media show videos and pictures of people trading cigarettes for common food supplies like cabbage, liquid for dishwashing, sanitary pads for a small stack of vegetables.

Source: Legit.ng