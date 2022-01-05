Igor Bogdanoff has passed on barely a week after his twin brother Grichka and they both died of COVID-19

The two celebrities became famous in the 1980s after hosting sci-fi shows on French TV and became well known for their dramatic plastic surgery in recent years

Their death was confirmed by their lawyer Maitre Eduoard de Lamaze who mourned the two as happy and kind individuals who had simple answers to big questions

French TV star Igor Bogdanoff has died of Covid-19, six days after his twin brother Grichka died of the same disease.

Grichka Bogdanoff (l) and Igor Bogdanoff photographed in November 2019. Photo: CNN.

CNN reported his death was confirmed by the brother's lawyer Maitre Eduoard de Lamaze on Tuesday, January 4.

The lawyer said he was informed about the deaths by the twins' relatives

"They are dead from COVID-19. They were both at the same hospital, Grichka died six days earlier than Igor," he told CNN.

He said they had been at the Georges Pompidou hospital since December 15 after contracting Covid in November. Igor Bogdanoff died on Monday, and Grichka Bogdanoff died last Tuesday.

"It is very sad to see those two men who loved each other so much, who were happy, kind, and original go," De Lamaze said.

He added that the brothers ​had been healthy before contracting the contagion.

The brothers were celebrities in France, not least because of their unusual facial features.

Outside France, they were known for appearing in a viral cryptocurrency meme.

