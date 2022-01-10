The payment of all entitlements of the workers of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has been paid

This was disclosed by the ministry of power after its intervention in the industrial action embarked upon by the workers in December 2021

FCT, Abuja - The ministry of power has announced the fulfillment of its promise to ensure the payment of all entitlements of the workers of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The workers had embarked on an industrial action late last year that shut down the company’s facilities and disrupted power across the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Kogi, Nasarawa, and Niger states.

The intervention of the ministry facilitated the payment of the entitlements of AEDC staff, as agreed in the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and other stakeholders in December last year.

The entitlements settled include; unpaid allowances, salaries, union deductions and unremitted 20 months pensions contributions deducted from workers’ salaries.

Speaking on the payment, the minister of power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu reaffirmed the commitment of the ministry of power to work with all stakeholders to ensure steady electricity supply and stability in the electricity industry.

Engr. Aliyu added that the federal government will continue to ensure that all the electricity sector players and stakeholders work according to the rules and guidelines.

How ministry of power resolved AEDC workers' strike in December 2021

In December last year, the ministry of power took the initiative that ended the AEDC workers' strike by engaging organized labour.

The strike action last year came at the same time as changes in shareholding in AEDC and the appointment of interim management for AEDC by the shareholders.

The appointment was then endorsed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

Federal Executive Council approves 16 power contracts presented by Engr. Aliyu

Recall that Engr. Aliyu had on Thursday, December 23, 2021, blamed the epileptic power supply in the country on the lack of attention paid to the development of the sector in the past.

The minister made the comment after the extraordinary Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo approved all 16 memos on power presented by his office.

He said the present administration has done more than any other to ensure that Nigerians enjoy an improved supply of electricity.

