The Nigerian military has issued a warning to governors and other politicians over the use of institutions uniforms during political campaigns

The military said some politicians have already started printing and displaying posters wearing military camouflage and adornments

According to the military, such action by politicians and even civilians is illegal and cannot be tolerated

Nigeria's Defence Headquarters have warned politicians against the use of military camouflage and other uniforms for campaigns.

The DHQ in a statement released on Wednesday, January 5, and seen by Legit.ng said it has noticed that some politicians are in the habit of wearing military uniforms during their campaigns.

Signed by air commodore WAP Maigida, who is the acting director of defence information, the statement said the wearing of military adornments during campaigns or electioneering campaign posters is prohibited.

Governors and politicians alike have been warned against using military uniforms for political campaigns

Maigida said that the DHQ has also been noticing campaign posters of governors dressed in military camouflage uniforms and displayed in the states.

Describing such actions as illegal, Maigida said such an abuse of the privilege of allowing civilians to wear military uniforms cannot be tolerated.

Maigida said:

"It is necessary to restate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as a professional institution, remains apolitical and, as such, would not want to be dragged into any form of political bias."

"Accordingly, it is important to advise politicians and others to desist from the use of military uniforms and accoutrements for political events and other engagements henceforth."

"Please note, anyone found culpable in this regard would be liable to prosecution."

