As moves to curb the activities of bandits in Nigeria continue, the US government has taken steps to ensure that citizens' lives are protected

The US government urged the government of Nigeria and the military alike to respect the rights of citizens while using the newly deployed Super Tucano jets

According to the US government, fighter jets should only be used appropriately without doing any harm to civilians in the area of deployment

The Federal Government of Nigeria has been warned against using the newly acquired Super Tucano fighter jets on civilians.

In a warning issued on Thursday, January 6, the government of the United States said every rule of engagement must be followed in the military's use of the Super Tucano jets.

The Punch reports that the jets are set to be deployed to the northwest and north-central regions of the country with a view to ensure that the activities of bandits and terrorists operating in these areas are crippled.

According to the US, the jets should not also be deployed in operations that encroach on the traditional law enforcement role which is under police authority.

Sahara Reporters in its report said that the press attaché for the US Embassy, Jeanne Clark, urged the Nigerian government and the military to ensure the right of every citizen is respected while addressing the insecurity bedevilling the nation.

Clark said:

"We are pleased the Nigerian Air Force has used the A-29 Super Tucanos successfully against Boko Haram and ISIS-WA."

