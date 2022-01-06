The signed 2022 national budget will be implemented to the letter by members of the National Assembly

This was President Muhammadu Buhari's confidence during an interview on Thursday, January 6

President Buhari said he trusts the APC leaders in the legislature to do a very good with the 2022 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed full confidence that there will not be any problem in the implementation of the 2022 national budget.

The president, during an interview with Channels TV, stated that his trust in confidence is rooted in the fact that the National Assembly is led by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari said the competence of APC members in NASS is awesome (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

He boasted that the competence of principal members of the legislature like Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila is such that can be trusted in the implementation of the budget.

President Buhari said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“My confidence that we can successfully implement the budget is because, in both houses, the party is leading.

“It’s APC party and the leadership; look at the Senate President, he was in the House of Reps for two or three terms before he went to the Senate.

“Look at Femi Gbajabiamila, I was watching on the television, when he was an ordinary member, he was always on his seat fighting for the party and the system we believe in.

“Really, I consider myself lucky. My party and their competent leadership are both leading in the Senate and House of Representatives."

Source: Legit.ng