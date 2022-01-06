Pastor William Kumuyi has lamented over the high rate of youths leaving the country for greener pastures

The renowned cleric noted that the youths are being left out in the growth and development of the nation

The man of God implored the Nigerian government to tar­get their creative potentials, enthusiastic energy, capaci­ty to attempt and adopt new ways of thinking

The General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi has decried the large number of Nigerian youths fleeing the country to other places.

According to the cleric, the youths are seeking greener pastures in other countries because their needs are not met by the government.

PM News reports that Kumuyi made this assertion while declaring open the Global Youth Convocation, tagged: ‘Impact’ at the Deeper Life Conference Centre, KM 42, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday evening, January 5.

Pastor Kumuyi says there was urgent need to focus on practically equip­ping youths and harnessing their potential should Nigeria be developed. Photo credit: PASTOR W F KUMUYI

Kumuyi, who is the Convener of the Global Youth Convocation for youths in the nation, said the society is driven by the youths and that when their roles were left unserved and their involvement not targeted, they vote with their feet.

The man of God urged Nigerian youths to ensure they were adequately equipped spiritually and formally to be able to play the role thrust on them by God, as the veritable future of nations.

