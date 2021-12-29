Serious claims of genocide are hanging over the head of Gambia's former president, Yahya Jammeh

The nation's inquiry commission set up by President Adama Barrow has revealed that Jammeh gave orders for the murder of some African migrants

Among those killed by the former leader's sworn loyalists are persons from the Western part of the continent, some of whom were Nigerians

Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) set up in 2017 by President Adama Barrow has revealed that the former leader, Yahya Jammeh, is responsible for the killing of some Nigerian migrants among other Africans.

In a recent report published by the commission, it was claimed that Nigerian migrants were held by Jammeh’s high-ranking military officers in the security services after which they were extrajudicially murdered, The Nation reports.

Jammeh went into exile in 2017 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Source: UGC

TRRC stated that the Junglers (as they were called) took orders only from Jammeh while he was in office before his exile in 2017, Vanguard added.

The commission said the former president alongside others is to stand trial for the alleged crime against humanity.

This is apart from the allegation that Jammeh is guilty of the persecution and unlawful arrest of Gambian journalists, the killing of 17 nationals, amid other heinous acts.

