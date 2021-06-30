Pastor William Kumuyi has revealed that for all the agitation in the country to stop, there must be an end to injustice in the country

Also, the respected cleric insisted that Democracy allows for freedom of speech and as such, Nigerians should be free to express themselves

Meanwhile, he called on Nigerians to continue to be praying for their leaders, saying the desired answers would come

The General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DLCM) and Deeper Life Bible Church Worldwide, Pastor William Kumuyi, has revealed how agitations from various people can be stopped.

According to the respected cleric, injustice must be addressed n Nigeria for this to happen.

Going further, Kumuyi also urged Nigerians to never relent in praying for their leaders as the desired answers would come.

Pastor Kumuyi has revealed that the government needs to do something before agitation ends Nigeria. Photo: Deeper Life Bible Church

Source: Facebook

Hi disclosed this while addressing journalists during the ongoing 6-day crusade in Abuja.

Going further, he said there must be freedom of expression in the country because that is what Democrazy guaraantees.

“We thank God for democracy, in a democratic environment, there should be freedom of speech and when you have a population of more than 120 million in a single country, not all those people in the country will be satisfied the way the country is.

“In our country here, we have had people who have voiced it out, that this is what they would prefer, but you must understand that they don’t represent probably the majority of the country.

