President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his administration’s commitment to bringing back cattle grazing routes as a way of resolving clashes between herders and farmers.

He stated this in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday night, January 5.

He said he has had personal discussions with the agriculture minister to bring back the cattle grazing routes in place during the First Republic, mainly in Northern Nigeria.

Similarly, Buhari said he sent back two sitting governors who visited him in Aso Villa to complain about the frequent clashes between herders and farmers within their individual domains.

According to Buhari, he sent the two governors back to their states to meet with their traditional leaders went wrong and what caused the breakdown in communication between the herders and the farmers.

The Nigerian leader maintained that herders and farmers had been co-existing for decades without rancour or conflict.

“For example, there were two governors that came to see me and I don’t mind saying that the governor of Oyo State and one other state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FG finally declares bandits as terrorists, issues gazette

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the federal government declared bandits as terrorists after weeks/months of agitation from Nigerians.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), gazetted a court judgement that ordered the government to declare bandits as terrorists.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on Thursday, November 25, 2021, granted an ex parte application by the federal government for Yan Bindiga (Hausa word for gunmen) and Yan Ta’adda (Hausa word for terrorists) to be declared as terrorists.

Source: Legit.ng