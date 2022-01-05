Bandits and terrorists, especially those in the north, will get a rude surprise soon from the federal government

This is as the newly bought Super Tucano fighter jets will be used on armed criminals throughout the country

The welcome development was given on Tuesday, January 4, by Minister of Justice, AGF Abubakar Malami

According to Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, the federal government has secured clearance to deal a deadly blow on bandits and terrorists using the Super Tucano fighter jets.

In an interview on Tuesday, January 4, Malami said the government got the clearance after promising the United Stated that the fighter jets will be used according to international best practices, Sahara Reporters reports.

The military is set deploy the jets in its anti-terrorism campaign (Photo: Nigerian Army)

Source: Facebook

Gazetting of the usage

The minister added that the gazetting of the usage of the Super Tucano jets was in progress, Leadership added.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

AGF Malami stated:

”We are also confronted with banditry in the North-West and that is why we acquired Military hardware against terrorists and bandits. They are causing major threats to lives of Nigerians. The military hardwares will be used against them.

”The gazetting of the Super Tucano is in progress. The clearance to use the Super Tucano has also been obtained.”

Proscription order: NAF set to unleash newly-acquired Tucano fighter jets against bandits

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force was set to deploy Super Tucano aircraft in the northwest and northcentral regions of the country to wage war against terrorists and other criminal elements.

This development is following a ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, November 26, declaring bandits as terrorists.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo made the declaration on an ex-parte motion filed by the Nigerian government against the bandits.

Top sources in the military revealed that the coast had become clear to deploy the aircraft against bandits amid conditions attached to its sale by the US.

Recall that the Nigerian military was yet to deploy the newly-acquired Tucano jets against armed bandits who have laid siege in the northwest and parts of the north-central regions of the country.

Military authorities informed the National Assembly that the agreement signed with the US government is that the fighter jets would only be deployed against terrorists and insurgents, and not bandits.

Source: Legit.ng