President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2022 appropriation bill into law.

The president also signed the 2021 finance bill into law at an event at the state house on Friday, 31 December 2021.

This is coming less than a week after the house of representatives and senate passed the appropriation bill.

The two chambers increased the budget spending by N735.8 billion from the proposed N16.391tn to N17.126 trillion. They also raised the oil benchmark from $57 per barrel proposed by the executive to $62.

Key numbers in the budget

Debt servicing- N3.60trn

Oil revenue- N3.52trn

More details coming

