The Gombe state governor on Monday, January 3, swore in the acting chief judge of the state Justice Joseph Awak

Awak was described by the governor as someone with the ability and qualities who would serve to take the state judiciary to the next level

The governor urged the new acting chief judge to ensure that justice is preserved throughout his tenure

An acting chief judge, Justice Joseph Awak, has been sworn in by the Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa.

Awak was sworn in alongside four other special advisers to the governor.

The swearing-in of the new acting chief judge follows the retirement of Justice Mu’azu Abdulkadir Pindiga after the 65 years statutory retirement age.

The acting chief judge of Gombe has been sworn in. Photo: Governor Inuwa Yahaya

Daily Trust reports that Justice Pindiga also served as acting chief judge since December 2019.

Speaking on the appointment and swearing-in ceremony, Governor Inuwa said Justice Awak was appointed because he is the most senior judge in the state.

The governor also said that Justice Awak was found worthy for the position due to his dedication, experience, principles and forthrightness.

Governor Inuwa further said he is confident that the acting chief judge's ability and qualities would serve to take the state judiciary to the next level.

According to the Tribune, Governor Inuwa tasked the acting chief judge with ensuring that justice is preserved throughout his tenure.

Governor Inuwa said:

“My Lord, the acting chief judge, with your oath-taking, constitutionally it has made you the head of the judiciary, the third arm of government in the state. As the administrative head, we urge you to dispense justice to all manner of people in the state, without discrimination, fear or favour.”

