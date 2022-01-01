Goodluck Jonathan has said Nigerians must prioritize building an inclusive, just and peaceful society in 2022

This was contained in his new year message in which he noted that 2022 presents new opportunities

Also congratulating Nigerians, former VP, Atiku Abubakar, said in the new year, the people must seek to do something different

As the world celebrates the dawn of a new year, Nigerian leaders have greeted nationals, preaching hope and peace.

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, in his new year message shared on Facebook, congratulated Nigerians and other Africans for the opportunity of entering into the year 2022.

Goodluck Jonathan in his new year message said 2022 presents to us new opportunities. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

The former leader said the new year presents new opportunities to build the nation for ourselves, our children and grandchildren.

His statement read in part:

"Building an inclusive, just and peaceful society is a task that we must prioritize in 2022, as we cannot afford the luxury of a nation with endless agitations."

He enjoined all to live in love and unity, and to pursue peace and justice in all areas of life.

Atiku Abubakar gives thanks to God

A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, expressed his gratitude to God for the opportunity to witness a brand new year, 2022.

In a message posted on his Facebook page on Saturday, January 1, Atiku described the outgone year as a challenging one, especially with the ravaging coronavirus, insecurity, dwindling economy and other tragedies.

Atiku Abubakar has charged Nigerians to commit themselves to the pursuit of peace. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Despite the challenges, the former VP is optimistic that 2022 will be a remarkable one.

He stated:

"It is one year that comes with a unique opportunity for us to redefine the remainder of this decade. Moving forward into the decade of the 2020s, our New Year resolution should be about eschewing divisive and parochial tendencies and embracing inclusion and general good."

Tinubu sends New Year message

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is thanking God for the new year and has enjoined Nigerians to appreciate the almighty for reaching this moment

The APC chieftain noted that 2021 was a hard and challenging one, but called on fellow countrymen to enter the year 2022 with hope.

In his new year message to the nation, the former Lagos state governor asked citizens to be hopeful that things will get better.

