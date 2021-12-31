President Buhari is worried over the changes the National Assembly made to the 2022 Appropriation Bill he submitted to them

Nevertheless, the changes did not stop the president from signing the bill into law on Friday, December 31, the last day of the year 2021

President Buhari was also happy that the lawmakers cooperated with his administration in ensuring a January-December budget cycle

Presidential Villa, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concern over the changes made in the 2022 Appropriation Bill by members of the National Assembly.

The president said the changes are worrisome during the signing of the appropriation bill worth N17.126 trillion into law on Friday, December 31, Nigerian Tribune reported.

President Buhari said the changes made the National Assembly in the 2022 Appropriation Bill are worrisome. Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad

Legit.ng notes that the lawmakers, among other changes, raised the total estimates from the proposed N16.391 trillion to N17.126 trillion.

The oil benchmark was also raised from the proposed $57 per barrel to $62 by the members of the ninth National Assembly.

Nevertheless, President Buhari commended members of the legislature for their cooperation in the reverting of the budget cycle to January-December.

Legit.ng gathers that the bill was presented to him by his senior special assistant (Senate), National Assembly, Senator Babajide Omoworare, at a ceremony at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The signing was witnessed by the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and the minister of finance, Budget and National Assembly, Zainab Ahmed.

