Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Controller General (DCG) Karebo Samson as the acting controller general of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

Leadership reports that the spokesperson for the FFS, DF Ugo Huan on Thursday, December 30, made the announcement in a statement.

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Karebo Samson as the acting controller-general of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

Source: Facebook

The acting CG, who took over the saddle of the firefighting agency in Abuja, following the retirement of the FFS CG, Dr. Liman Ibrahim, Daily Trust added.

While thanking the president for the opportunity to serve at a handover event, Karebo appreciated the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for ensuring his emergence.

