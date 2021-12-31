Mr Edward Egbuka has been appointed as the commissioner of police for the Kogi state police command

The appointment was made effective following the directive by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba

The police boss through the Force spokesperson Frank Mba made this disclosure on Thursday, December 30, in a statement

A new appointment has been made in Kogi state by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

Channels TV reports that the IGP has ordered the immediate posting of Mr Edward Egbuka to Kogi state command as the new commissioner of police (CP) in charge of the state.

Frank Mba, the police public relations officer, who made this known through a statement on Thursday, December 30, said the posting was with immediate effect.

IGP makes new appointment, order’s Posting of CP Edward Egbuka as Commissioner of Police, Kogi State. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

He explained that Egbuka’s posting followed the redeployment of CP Idrisu Dauda to the Force Headquarters for other national engagements.

The IGP, on his part, assured the people of Kogi of the commitment of the police leadership to containing prevailing and emerging crime trends in the state as he urged the new police commissioner to bring his vast experience to bear.

