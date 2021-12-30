A day after reports that the hometown of the SGF suffered an invasion by bandits, Boss Mustapha has reacted

Mustapha said such reports on bandits and Boko Haram attacks in his hometown is a mischievous imagination of some people

The SGF also urged Nigerians to be wary of misinformation as several of them are being spread online

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has reacted to claims that some bandits and Boko Haram launched an attack in Garha, his hometown in Adamawa state.

Reacting to the reports, Mustapha expressed dismay while stating that nothing of such occurred in his hometown.

Boss Mustapha said there was no attack in his hometown as widely reported Photo: Boss Mustapha

Source: Facebook

Daily Nigerian reports that Mustapha while speaking after a meeting with Hong Secondary School Old Boys Association members on Wednesday, December 29, described the reports as mischievous imagination of some people.

Giving instances of the peaceful scenario experienced in the area, Mustapha said marriage ceremonies have continued in his hometown before and after the Christmas celebrations.

Mustapha said:

“There was a consistent marriage ceremony in my village even before and after Christmas."

Guardian reports that Mustapha further said that the report was published to portray the government in a bad light.

He asked:

“Why associate the report with the village of SGF?

“If there’s general insecurity, there’s general insecurity and SGF village will not be spared from the insecurity."

The SGF added that the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari is doing all within its powers to ensure that all forms of criminality across the country are curbed.

Police deny attack on SGF Boss Mustapha’s hometown in Adamawa

The Adamawa state police command has said that the people of Dabna and Kwabre villages in the Dugwaba district of Hong local government did not abandon their homes.

Reports had it on Monday, December 27, that residents of the two villages fled when bandits attacked them.

However, the police, however, said that the report was an attempt to mislead the public and create unnecessarily fear in the minds of people.

