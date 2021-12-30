Community leaders in the Jimeta area of Adamawa state have made their decision known over a proposed creation of additional districts

The leaders said the creation of additional districts in the area is not sensible and would not be effective

Also, the House of Assembly members in Adamawa has assured that the decision of the leaders will be taken into consideration during the hearing on the matter

Some leaders of the Jimeta community of Adamawa have rejected a proposal by top figures in the state to create two additional districts in the town.

Daily Trust reports that the community leaders made their decision known through a delegation led by a former speaker of the Adamawa state House of Assembly, Muhammad Turaki.

It was gathered that Turaki and his team had submitted their decision to the House of Assembly ad-hoc committee.

The team said the proposal for the creation of additional districts in Yola is not economically viable.

Noting that some already existing districts find it difficult to pay salaries, Turaki said it is not sensible to go on with the proposal.

Some influential Adamawa state politicians react

The Punch reports that reacting to the decision, Usman Wakili, a special adviser to a former governor of Adamawa state, Murtala Nyako said the proposal lacked the support of the majority of the people in the area.

For the chairman of the committee, Hammantukur Yettisuri, there is a need to assure the community leaders that the assembly would do justice to the proposal by hearing everyone's view.

Yettisuri said the submission of the people and their arguments on the matter will all be considered.

He also denied reports that the state government is behind the proposal to create additional districts in the Jimeta area of Adamawa state.

Police Deny Attack on SGF Boss Mustapha’s Home Town in Adamawa

The Adamawa state police command has said that the people of Dabna and Kwabre villages in the Dugwaba district of Hong local government did not abandon their homes.

Reports had it on Monday, December 27, that residents of the two villages fled when bandits attacked them.

The police, however, said that the report was an attempt to mislead the public and create unnecessarily fear in the minds of people.

Gunmen break into Adamawa hospital, abduct medical doctor

A medical doctor has been kidnapped by criminals who broke into his hospital in Adamawa state

The report said that the victim, Dr Saidu Bala, is the immediate past medical director of Specialist Hospital, Yola.

Also, the Adamawa state police spokesman, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, has confirmed the incident.

