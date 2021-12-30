The Akwa Ibom state government has concluded a world-class 1050-bed hostel in the University of Uyo

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, December 30, commission a 1050-bed hostel at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

As announced by Lauretta Onochie on Facebook, the state-of-the-art hostel comes with Wifi, a sports arena, and a food court for the pleasure of male and female students of the institution.

The presidential media aide stated that President Buhari will commission the finished project virtually.

She stated that the needs of universities throughout Nigeria are being met by the Buhari-led administration.

Her words:

"On Thursday, December 30th, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari will virtually, Commission the Newly Built 1050-bed Hostel at the University of Uyo, In Akwa-Ibom State.

"It Comes With WiFi, a Sports Arena, and a Food Court For the convenience of the Male And Female Students of UniUyo.

"The needs of universities across the nation are being met by the Buhari administration."

Ngige opens up on FG's plan to ensure ASUU doesn't embark on strike

Meanwhile, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, had assured Nigerians that the federal government would ensure that members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) did not embark on strike action.

Ngige said the federal government will begin the process of paying ASUU members their outstanding funds.

Speaking in an interview monitored by Legit.ng, the minister said the funds needed to offset the debt was available.

Ngige also said that the union would not be paid directly but the money would be transferred to the universities' accounts.

He added that he (Ngige) had a meeting with the minister of state for education and that the situation will be evaluated to make sure that the disbursement of the funds does on as planned.

Also speaking on receiving notice of strike action from the union, Ngige said the FG was never notified.

