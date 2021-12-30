A Nigerian police officer attached to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command was recently caught in a viral video extorting citizens

The command on Wednesday, December 29, claimed knowledge of the development and has arrested the said operative

Moreover, the commission for police in Abuja, Babaji Sunday, has set up an investigative panel to look into the issue

FCT, Abuja - The police command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday, December 29, arrested an officer indicted for alleged extortion of citizens.

According to Josephine Adeh, the FCT police spokesperson, CP Babaji Sunday has set up an investigation panel on the case, The Guardian reports.

The command said the panel's report will be worked on (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Adeh said:

“The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to the viral post of an alleged case of extortion by some Police Officers in Abuja.

“Consequent upon the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Sunday Babaji, has ordered immediate investigation and arrest of personnel involved in the alleged unprofessional conduct.

“Investigations have therefore commenced and the outcome will be made public upon its conclusion."

The spokesperson noted that Babaji urges residents of the FCT to always contact the Public Complaints Bureau on 0902 222 2352, a line dedicated to receiving and attending to complaints of unprofessional conducts by officers.

The Command also advised Nigerians in Abuja to report all suspicious acts, emergencies, or distresses through the following lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.”

German govt moves to train 30,000 Nigerian policemen on how to handle protests

Meanwhile, the German government had asked its Nigerian counterpart to release at least 30,000 Nigeria police personnel for special training in Germany on how to manage protests without using weapons.

A high-level delegation from Germany, which visited the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, specifically said it was willing to train the new crop of recruits into the Nigeria Police Force on best practices on street protest management.

The team, led by a retired Inspector-General of the German Federal Police, Matthias Seeger, had earlier visited the force headquarters where they interacted with the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

Source: Legit.ng