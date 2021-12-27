A revelation has been made about happenings at Aso Rock as news broke that some presidential aides tested positive for COVID-19

Femi Adesina has said that one of his colleagues, Garba Shehu, who got infected is receiving treatment

Adesina added that President Muhammdu Buhari is doing fine healthwise and goes about his regular presidential duties

It is no longer news that recently some presidential media aides tested positive for COVID-19 at Aso Rock Villa.

In fact, confirming the development on Sunday, December 26, Femi Adesina, one of President Muhammadu Buhari's media aides, noted that his colleagues can fall sick like every other human, Vanguard reports.

Adesina said the president is doing fine (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Adesina noted that Garba Shehu, a senior media aide for the presidency, is receiving treatment and should be stable and fine at the moment, The Cable added.

He said:

“The fact that we are presidential aides does not make us immune to certain things. If there is a virus that is ravaging society, well, it can touch anybody.

“So Mallam Garba Shehu has confirmed that, yes, he tested positive but he said it’s mild. And I believe that by now, because it happened since Wednesday, by now, he should almost have beaten it if he has not beat it already. There is no cause for alarm.”

Buhari's health status

As to whether the president is in isolation based on the belief that he must have had contact with the infected persons in the villa, Adesina's response was that he is quite fine and is going about his usual routine duties.

His words:

“Well, I think Mr. President is quite fine, he is doing his normal routine, following his normal schedule. But if anybody close to him test positive, that person is required to stay away till he tests again, and he tests negative."

