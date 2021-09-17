A 25-year-old Nigerian man, Solomon Obie, said he went through hell after embarking on a journey to Libya

He said if anyone survives the desert during the journey, they may be kidnapped in the North African country

The young man disclosed that he was sent to prison twice while in Libya but he was able to escape while he and others were being shot at

A young Nigerian man identified as Solomon Obie has said embarking on a journey to Libya is like paying for one's death.

Speaking with Legit TV, he said he left the shores of the country for Libya because he wanted a better life for his family.

Solomon Obie has advised people against travelling to Libya in the hope of migrating to Europe.

Source: Original

Harrowing experience

Solomon, who returned to Nigeria in 2017, said people were drinking their own urine and refusing to share with others who were also thirsty.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the young man, a lot of people died in the desert because there was no means of survival when their vehicle broke down.

Solomon said photos of Nigerians who left the country for Libya and eventually got to Europe influenced him to embark on the journey without understanding what those people went through.

He said if anyone survives the desert, they may be kidnapped in Libya and their families will be contacted to pay a ransom.

He went to prison twice

Solomon, who wanted to cross to Germany through Libya, said he went to prison twice, adding that almost 300 people were put in a small room.

In his words:

"I went to prison twice. Almost 300 people were put in a small room the size of parlour. The money they were demanding was too much. But God helped us. We ran out of the building. They were shooting at us and some were hit with bullets."

Women abandon their babies

Solomon said some pregnant women who gave birth in the North American country abandoned their babies because they couldn't take care of them.

The young man has advised people against travelling to Libya in the hope of migrating to Europe, saying the experience is not palatable.

Another returnee shares sad experience

Legit.ng previously reported that Stanley Ogieriakhi, a Nigerian man who returned from Libya after losing his sight, disclosed that his wife left him because he came home blind.

Speaking with Legit TV, Stanley said he lost his sight as a result of the assault he experience when he got to Libya. According to the Nigerian, he alongside others were detained and beaten.

Stanley said their captors would ask them to call people that could send them money from Nigeria or Europe. According to him, anyone who doesn't have people to call will be tortured or killed.

Source: Legit