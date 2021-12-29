The Federal Capital Territory Administration has said that titles of over 400 abandoned buildings in Abuja would be revoked

The administration while stating this said most uncompleted and abandoned buildings have become hideouts for criminals

According to the FCTA, several certificates of occupancy lying in the administration's vaults are yet to be collected by landowners

With many buildings lying empty and abandoned, the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) is set to begin sanctioning owners of 435 uncompleted buildings and abandoned structures in Nigeria's capital city.

A statement signed by Abubakar Dembo of the information and customer services (AGIS/lands) and seen by Legit.ng said that the plan to revoke titles of the buildings is in line with the government's mandate to protect the lives and property of residents in the capital city.

The FCTA has said that titles of over 400 abandoned buildings would be revoked Photo: Abuja

Dembo said that the director of land and administration at the FCTA, Jibrin Hussaini has warned of a possible sanction for owners of uncompleted and unused land and property in the FCT.

He said the sanctions against the owners may include revoking the titles of all the abandoned buildings and property by the administration.

The FCTA director called on owners of abandoned property within the FCT to put in the work in order to complete their buildings and make them habitable.

He noted that these uncompleted buildings and property have become a breeding group for security breaches in Abuja

Hussaini said these buildings in the FCT have become shelters for criminal-minded persons or groups and unintended hideouts from where they perpetrate their ungodly activities.

Several certificates of occupancy lying in FCTA vaults

Noting that the property owners in the FCT have been warned in the past, Hussaini said the FCTA is still in possession of many uncollected certificates of occupancy in its vaults.

Hussaini urged residents and many others who have applied for land in the FCT to visit the AGIS and lands department and check the status of their applications.

