The Headquarters of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service was gutted by fire on Tuesday morning, December 28.

Sources from the station told The Punch that the fire started shortly after the station opened around 5.30am.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Details later...

Popular Abuja supermarket on fire

There has been a number of fire incidents this festive season. On Boxing Day, December 26, Next Cash and Carry, a popular supermarket in Kado, Abuja, was gutted by fire.

The mall which is situated in the Jahi Area of the Federal Capital Territory went up in flames around 10:00 am.

Firefighters were seen battling to contain the inferno whose cause was unknown at the time of the incident.

Pipeline explosion in Lagos

In another report, a pipeline explosion that occurred at the Ayobo Ipaja area of Lagos state in the early hours of Friday, December 24, created panic among residents.

Legit.ng had reported that details of the explosion which happened around 1am were still sketchy.

The incident was confirmed by the chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development (LCDA), Bola Shobowale.

