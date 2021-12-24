An NNPC pipeline has exploded again at the Ayobo Ipaja area of Lagos state in the early hours of Friday, December 24

The director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margret, has also confirmed the tragic incident

There has been no report of casualty yet even as the Fire and Rescue Service promised to probe the cause of the incident

Ayobo Ipaja, Lagos state - A pipeline explosion that occurred at the Ayobo Ipaja area of Lagos state in the early hours of Friday, December 24, has created panic among residents.

The Punch reported that the explosion happened around 1am, adding that details of the explosion were still sketchy.

Nevertheless, the incident has been confirmed by the chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development (LCDA), Bola Shobowale.

She was quoted to have said:

“It is true. It happened around 1 am."

The Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA chairman, however, declined comment regarding whether or not there were casualties.

Residents of the area have also taken to social media to seek help.

Security, fire fighters arrive

Reporting the incident, Vanguard stated that the raging fire gutted the NNPC Petroleum pipeline, adding that men of the NNPC, security, fire fighters and NSCDC are already at scene to salvage the situation.

The newspaper added that the pipeline fire explosion does not pose any threat to human and public lives as the site is located in Isale Odo, LASU Road, Egbeda, Alimosho area of the state.

An eyewitness was reported to have said that an electric cable collapse led to electric sparks all over the area which got to the spilled content of PMS around the area and led to the pipeline gutting fire and subsequently exploding.

We are on top of the situation - Fire service director

Adeseye Margret, the director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, has also confirmed the incident.

She said:

“We are aware and on top of the situation at Baruwa pipeline fire explosion."

The fire boss who could not state the actual cause of the explosion, said proper investigation by the service will reveal the cause(s).

