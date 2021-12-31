Bandits struck terror in the minds of residents of Kerawa Village, Giwa local government area, Kaduna state

The criminals, according to reliable sources, succeeded in kidnapping at least 12 persons including 10 females

Residents, including a youth leader, confirmed the attack which left the area in confusion and pain

Giwa, Kaduna - Bandits on Friday, December 31, attacked Kerawa village in the Giwa local government area of Kaduna state and kidnapped12 persons, including 10 women.

According to a youth leader in the community, Jamil Kerawa, who confirmed the fearful development, the bandits' operations were unchallenged.

A resident said the area is now in confusion (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Speaking with Daily Trust on the attack, Kerawa said:

“They abducted 12 people two male and 10 women after killing one person. One other was injured and rushed to hospital in Zaria. We need help in Kerawa because only God is protecting us.”

The youth leader called on the state government to deploy security forces to the area so as to return calm and order.

Another resident in the village disclosed that his brother and nephew were among those abducted, adding that the attack left the entire community in chaos.

