The Niger state government is hell-bent on ensuring that aliens don't come into their domain again

The government has turned back a total of 104 almajirai entering the state from neighbouring Sokoto in a truck

A government official who spoke on the issue expressed shock that such incidents are still happening in this modern age

Minna - The Niger government has repatriated 104 almajirai intercepted at the entrance of the state capital, Minna to neighbouring Sokoto state.

The Director-General, Child Rights Agency in the state, Maryam Kolo, made this known in Minna on Monday, December 20.

The Sani Bello-led government says it is determined to rid Niger state of aliens. Photo credit: Niger state government

Source: Twitter

She revealed that the almajirai were between the ages of four and 10, and made the trip from Sokoto to Minna in a truck.

The official described the means of transporting the almajirai on such a long distance in the harmattan cold as wicked and callous.

Kolo expressed shock that despite the measures put in place by the government to prevent such incidents, some people still found ways of sneaking children into the state under the pretext of getting them educated.

The Punch newspaper quoted her as saying:

“We are being very proactive. We are very shocked that someone would come into the state with 104 children all the way from Sokoto state to Niger state under the guise of sending them to an Islamic school without any provision for food or funds.”

The DG reaffirmed that the state government’s position on the ban on almajirai and street begging was still valid, adding that it was inhuman to allow a four-year-old to travel long distances to acquire Islamic knowledge.

She added:

“I find it sad that parents will release children as young as four years to be taken to a far destination just to learn Islamic education. We are not against Islamic education, but what we are saying is that the rights of the children have to be secured and assured.”

Security agencies allege plots to unsettle northern Nigeria by desperate politicians

Meanwhile, security agencies said they have uncovered plans by two serving governors from the northeast and northwest to unsettle northern Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the security agencies, the prominent governors are leaders of a major political party working with a former governor of Sokoto state.

They are alleged to have started recruiting different organisations, religious bodies, and youths from the northern and southern parts of the country in order to achieve their aims.

Group to Buhari: Strengthen DIA to win war against insurgency, banditry

Recall that a coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) recently urged President Buhari to strengthen the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in order to win the war against insurgency and banditry in Nigeria.

A statement sent to Legit.ng jointly signed by, Dr. Aliyu Bello of Peace and Conflict Resolution Initiative and Ambassador Jude Uchenna of Alliance for Justice and Peace gave the advice to the president.

The group noted that the failure of the DIA in providing links that will lead the troops on the battlefield as well as rancour within the military hierarchy has affected the fight against insurgency and banditry.

Source: Legit.ng