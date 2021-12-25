The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has urged Christians in the country to pray for Nigerian youths for divine guidance

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the director of MURIC made the call on Saturday, December 25, as Nigerian Christians celebrate Christmas

According to the Islamic rights group, youths in Nigeria are on the path of destruction unless something is done urgently

Christians across the country have been urged to pray for Nigerian youths for divine guidance as they celebrate Christmas with millions of their counterparts worldwide.

Legit.ng gathered that the appeal was made by popular Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Saturday, December 25.

MURIC has called on Christians in the country to pray for Nigerian youths. Photo credit: MURIC



The director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola in a press statement that was published on its website said the youths are on the path of destruction unless something is done urgently.

According to Akintola, the younger generation have no interest in hard work, saying youths are on the fast lane of material pursuit.

He went on to note that youths are prepared to do anything to get the good things of life without working for them.

Part of the statement read:

"They have little regard for the sacredness of human life. Dr*g is the apple of their eyes. Clubing is their major preoccupation."

“MURIC calls on parents to turn to God on behalf of their children and wards. We charge them to spend a substantial time of this yuletide and thereafter with their young ones. They must monitor, guide and admonish them at all times."

