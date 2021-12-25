Steven Jiya, an alleged drug addict, has reportedly set her biological mother, Comfort Jiya, ablaze in Minna, Niger

Comfort was said to be in her kitchen at her residence in the Darussalam area of Minna when the unfortunate incident happened

According to the report, Comfort gave up on Friday, December 24, four days after she was rushed to the hospital

Minna, Niger - Tragedy struck on Monday, December 20, in Minna, the capital of Niger state, when an alleged drug addict, Steven Jiya, set her biological mother, Comfort Jiya, ablaze.

Daily Trust reports that until her death, Comfort was the former principal of Government Girls’ Secondary School, Sabon Wuse and Maryam Babangida Girls’ Science College, Minna.

Tragedy Strikes in Niger as Son Sets Mother Ablaze While Cooking in Kitchen

Legit.ng gathered that Steven reportedly returned from Suleja on Monday, December 20, and poured petrol on his mother while she was in her kitchen at her residence in the Darussalam area of Minna.

The newspaper noted that a family source that she died at about 3 pm on Friday, December 24, at Minna General Hospital where she was receiving treatment.

It was also reported that Steven had made several attempts to harm his mother but had his way when he poured petrol on her.

The Niger state police command public relations officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for comments as of the time this report was filed.

According to the report, Steven has already been remanded by a Minna high court, saying that the GRA Police division, Minna, had arraigned him in court.

