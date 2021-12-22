Sylvester Oromoni (Snr), father of the late 12-year-old student of Dowen College Lagos, has condemned the release of the suspects arrested over his son's death

Oromoni said he was surprised the suspects were released, noting that the the 21-day remand period granted the police to investigate the death of his son is not due yet

The bereaved father called on President Buhari, the IGP, the commissioner of police in Lagos and the Delta state government to ensure justice prevails on the matter

Delta state - Sylvester Oromoni (Snr), father of the late 12-year-old student of Dowen College Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) has expressed surprise over the bail that was granted to the five suspects arrested in connection with the incident.

Oromoni, addressing journalists on Wednesday, December 22, in Delta insisted that the 21-day remand period granted the police to investigate the death of his son is not due until December 28, 2021, noting that he was surprised to hear that they have been released on bail, Channels TV reported.

Sylvester Oromoni (Snr), father of the late 12-year-old student of Dowen College Lagos condemned the bail granted to five arrested suspects.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The police are saying that they are not done with their investigation and granting these boys bail will not help with their investigation and they were even planning that after the 21 days if they are not done with the investigation, they will ask for an extension.

“We are surprised that they were granted bail when the days they gave them have not expired. As a parent we are not comfortable with that, although we cannot question the judge."

Autopsy results ready

Meanwhile, Oromoni added that the autopsy results are ready and will be made public in due time.

He also alleged that the school authorities in connivance with the parents of the accused may be working against his quest in seeking justice for his late.

The bereaved father called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Lagos state police commissioner, and the Delta state government to ensure that justice prevails on the matter.

