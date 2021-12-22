Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the reported move by Hisbah to invite Shatu Garko's parents over their daughter's emergence as Miss Nigeria

Senator Shehu Sani has said the 44th Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko, should be appreciated for winning the pageant with her hijab.

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly said by winning with her hijab, Ms Garko "proved there’s beauty and glamour in decency."

Shehu Sani says Miss Nigeria Shatu Garko deserves to be appreciated. Photo credits: shehu.sani, shatu.garko

Source: Instagram

He added that the young lady "won for all those who don’t believe that beauty is nudity."

Senator Sani's words in a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 22, read:

"Miss Shatu Garko wore hijab and won. She proved there’s beauty and glamour in decency. She disproved the charm of obscenity. She marched with honour and grace, defying odds, encumbrances and the norms and lifted the trophy. She is a model who can be a role model. It’s not about the pageant or the beauty.

"She won for all those who don’t believe that beauty is nudity. She won for all those who wears hijab like her. She should be appreciated by our puritans for threading a different or unusual path and emerging victorious."

Shatu Garko is said to be the first Hijabi to win the Miss Nigeria crown since the beauty pageant’s inception.

Legit.ng notes that Sani made the comment amid the reported plan by Hibah, Shariah police, to invite Ms Garko's parents.

The Hisbah commandant, Haruna Ibn-Sina, had reportedly Garko’s parents would be invited to answer questions on their daughter’s actions.

It was also stated that the young lady’s participation in a beauty pageant is against Islam and her action might serve as an inspiration for other ladies to act the same way.

Meet Shatu Garko, first Hijabi to win Miss Nigeria

On Friday, December 17, history was made at the Landmark Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos amid a night of glitz and glamour as the first Hijabi pageant winner in the world was crowned.

Shatu Garko, an 18-year-old lady was crowned the 44th Miss Nigeria, succeeding Etsanyi Tukura, a native of Taraba state, 43rd winner of the 2019 Miss Nigeria contest.

Coming up first and second runners up were Nicole Ikot and Kasarachi Okoro respectfully.

Source: Legit.ng