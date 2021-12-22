The Kano state Islamic police, Hisbah, has revealed their plans to invite Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko’s parents

The Hisbah board commandant, Haruna Ibn-Sina, noted that Garko’s parents will be invited to answer questions on their daughter’s actions

According to them, participating in Miss Nigeria is un-Islamic and her actions might encourage other ladies

The 44th Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko’s win has raised eyebrows from the Kano Hisbah board as they plan to take action.

According to reports from BBC Pidgin, the Hisbah commandant, Haruna Ibn-Sina, noted that Garko’s parents will be invited to answer questions on their daughter’s actions.

Miss Nigeria Shatu Garko's parents to be invited for questioning by Hisbah. Photos: @shatu.garko.

Source: Instagram

It was also stated that the young lady’s participation in a beauty pageant is against Islam and her action might serve as an inspiration for other ladies to act the same way.

Shatu Garko became the first Hijabi to win the Miss Nigeria crown since the beauty pageant’s inception.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ibn-Sina noted that it had been confirmed that Garko is a Muslim from Kano, a Sharia state and that they would not let her actions pass by without questions.

He said:

“We (Hisbah) has confirmed that Shatu Garko is a Muslim from Kano state and her parents come from Garko LGA. Kano is a Sharia state and this is why we will not allow the matter to die like that.

“We will invite the parents to talk to them about the actions of their daughter and the fact that what she did is illegal in Islam. This is to make them know that she cannot continue that path and also stop other girls from copying her.”

Why it is un-Islamic

Speaking further, Ibn-Sina cited different instances from the Quran to explain his point on why Garko’s participation in the Miss Nigeria pageant is un-Islamic.

He said:

“In Islam, it is forbidden for anyone to participate in a beauty contest. A lot of things happen in such contest which is against Islam. For instance, there is usually a lot of people usually exposure their body exposure during the event while such contest teaches girls not to be shy and reserved.”

According to the Kano Hisbah commandant, organisers of such beauty pageants risk facing the wrath of God.

See post below:

Meet Shatu Garko, first Hijabi to win Miss Nigeria

On Friday, December 17, history was made at the Landmark Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos amid a night of glitz and glamour as the first Hijabi pageant winner in the world was crowned.

Shatu Garko, an 18-year-old lady was crowned the 44th Miss Nigeria, succeeding Etsanyi Tukura, a native of Taraba state, 43rd winner of the 2019 Miss Nigeria contest.

Coming up first and second runners up were Nicole Ikot and Kasarachi Okoro respectfully.

Source: Legit