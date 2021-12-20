Shatu Garko emerged as the first Hijabi pageant winner in the world as she won the 2021 Miss Nigeria title

The Northeastern beauty was among the contestant for the 44th annual competition which took place on Friday, December 17

Nicole Ikot emerged as the first runner up and Kasarachi Okoro was the second runner up in the contest

On Friday, December 17, history was made at the Landmark Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos amid a night of glitz and glamour as the first Hijabi pageant winner in the world was crowned.

Garko is the first Hijabi Miss Nigeria. Photo credit: Shatu Garko

Shatu Garko, an 18-year-old lady was crowned the 44th Miss Nigeria, succeeding Etsanyi Tukura, a native of Taraba state, 43rd winner of the 2019 Miss Nigeria contest.

Coming up first and second runners up were Nicole Ikot and Kasarachi Okoro respectfully.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights five beautiful photos of the Hijabi queen, as seen on social media.

Check them out below:

1. Hausa beauty

In this photo, the beauty queen is seen dressed in her cultural look representing the Hausa people from the Northeast part of Nigeria.

In this photo, she is seen in an ankara attire with a large veil over it.

2. Modest fashion

Just like with many other hijabis out there, Garko isn't one to trade her modesty in the name of fashion. In this photo, she is seen rocking a grey ankara maxi dress with a matching headwrap.

3. Street casual

For this look, the beauty queen switched this up a bit. With her hair stylishly wrapped in a mustard yellow veil. Garko rocked a pair of horizontally striped pants and a black top with a white shirt over it.

4. Pretty in floral

In yet another modest look, the new Miss Nigeria rocked a floral print maxi dress and had her hair wrapped in turban style. The blue fringe design around the shoulders bring some edginess to the look.

5. Denim slay

This outdoorsy photo brings out a different side to the beauty queen. Here she is seen rocking a pair of pencil denim pants with a chiffon top and a blue headwrap, posing barefooted on the grass in the open space.

The new queen won N10m, a 1-year residency at a luxury apartment, a brand new car, and other mouth-watering brand ambassadorship opportunities.

According to the organisers, the pageant showcases the positive attributes of Nigerian women every year.

