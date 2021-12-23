Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has thrown its weight behind Hisbah's move to invite the parents of Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko

The Shariah police had described the beauty pageant as not Islamic and said Ms Garko's parents would be invited for allowing their daughter to participate

MURIC's director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said no decent Muslim lady would participate in a beauty pageant

Popular Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has backed the Kano State Hisbah Board’s decision to invite the parents of the 44th Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko, over their daughter’s participation in the beauty pageant.

The director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Wednesday, December 22, said no decent Muslim lady would participate in any beauty pageant like the Miss Nigeria contest, The Punch reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Akintola said the beauty pageant is not different from the television reality show, Big Brother Naija.

He further said Muslims do not participate in any beauty pageant, citing Quran Chapter 24, Verse 31; and Quran Chapter 33, Verse 59 to substantiate his argument.

His words:

“These two verses emphatically insist that women should cover themselves and dress up decently and neither should display their body for the public.

"Being present in a beauty pageant even if she was in a hijab, she had done the catwalk with thousands of men eating her up with their eyes. It is not acceptable."

The Commander General of the Kano Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, had said that the Sharia Police would invite the parents of 18-year-old Garko for allowing her to participate in the Miss Nigeria pageant.

It was also stated that the young lady’s participation in a beauty pageant is against Islam and her action might serve as an inspiration for other ladies to act the same way.

Nigerians react on social media

Abiodun Emmanuel commented on Facebook:

"All I know is this, you can't sentence her to death like the other singer whom with the help of well and meaningful Nigeria escaped death sentence on him. ..Boko Haram should not be blame after all this is happening by Hisbah."

Chime Chigozie said:

"Always chasing shadows instead of objects, things have gone wrong in this country and you people are busy talking of Miss Nigeria and bbnaija."

Steve-bode Akinrotimi said:

"Fanaticism in any areas of life is detrimental to societal good. We cannot all sleep and face same format. For GOD sake, Nigeria is a secular state!!!!. No state religions is permitted."

Unyime Edet said:

"Why do we always have many Muslim saints throwing stones at one of their own whenever he/she decides to think otherwise?

"They won't show up when it matters for their freedom from enslavement. Sometimes I wonder if Islam of northern Nigeria is different from that of UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the likes. Dubai is an Islamic state living in the future and are far better than some liberal countries."

Shehu Sani reacts as Hisbah moves to invite Miss Nigeria Shatu Garko’s parents

Meanwhile, Senator Shehu Sani has said Ms Garko should be appreciated for winning the pageant with her hijab.

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly said by winning with her hijab, Ms Garko "proved there’s beauty and glamour in decency."

He added that the young lady "won for all those who don’t believe that beauty is nudity."

Meet Shatu Garko, first Hijabi to win Miss Nigeria

On Friday, December 17, history was made at the Landmark Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos amid a night of glitz and glamour as the first Hijabi pageant winner in the world was crowned.

Shatu Garko, an 18-year-old lady was crowned the 44th Miss Nigeria, succeeding Etsanyi Tukura, a native of Taraba state, 43rd winner of the 2019 Miss Nigeria contest.

Coming up first and second runners up were Nicole Ikot and Kasarachi Okoro respectfully.

