The Kano state Hisbah board has announced plans to invite parents of Shatu Garko, the winner of 2021 Miss Nigeria, over their daughter’s “illegal” participation in the beauty pageant.

Garko, who is from Kano, recently became the first hijab-wearing contestant to clinch the much-coveted crown since the pageant debuted in 1957.

In a chat with BBC Pidgin, Haruna Ibn-Sina, Kano Hisbah board commandant, said the invitation is to interrogate Garko’s parents over the action of their daughter.

Ibn-Sina also said Garko’s participation in the beauty pageant is against Islamic tenets, adding that such act could encourage other girls to do same.

“We (Hisbah) has confirmed that Shatu Garko is a Muslim from Kano state and her parents come from Garko LGA. Kano is a Sharia state and this is why we will not allow the matter to die like that,” he said.

“We will invite the parents to talk to them about the actions of their daughter and the fact that what she did is illegal in Islam. This is to make them know that she cannot continue that path and also stop other girls from copying her.”

